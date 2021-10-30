Система Orphus

Tokayev on the quality of the Internet: Cheating of consumers must be stopped

28.10.2021, 14:34 39745
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, took part in the international technological forum Digital Bridge, the presidential press office said on Thursday.
 

The head of state attended the annual international technological forum Digital Bridge entitled Digital Era Lifestyles. The event was attended by the leadership of the Presidential Administration, the Prime Minister and members of the Government, heads of state bodies, business structures, domestic and international experts," the report says.

 
In his speech, Tokayev stated the need to focus on a number of priority tasks. In particular, the Head of State pointed out the importance of constantly updating the content of public services.
 

The challenge is not simply to convert services from offline to online. "Digital technologies" should reduce the number of public services and related requests, answers, approvals. Public services must be comprehensive and proactive. The digital transformation of government agencies should be seen as a tool to fight bureaucracy, corruption and inefficiency," he said.


Source: KazTAG


 
Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021 int’l tournament takes place in Nur-Sultan

29.10.2021, 19:46 7642
Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021 int’l tournament takes place in Nur-Sultan
The International Tournament Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021 is taking place in Nur-Sultan city
 
The tournament runs on October 28-31 at Barys Arena in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. It brough together over 100 athletes from 20 countries.
 
Kazakhstan is represented by Rakhat Bralin, Mikhail Shaidorov, and Diyas Zhirenbayev in the men’s singles, whereas Anastasiya Lobanova, Yasmina Tekik in women’s singles.
 
Figure skaters Gaukhar Nauryzova and Boyansangur Datiyev, Maksin Uezerbi and Temirlan Yerzhanov represent Kazakhstan in pair skating.
 
Russian figure skater Petr Gumennik takes the lead after the short program of the International Tournament Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021. Russian Mark Kondratiuk is second and Mihhail Selevko of Estonia is third.
 
Belarusian Viktoriia Safonova skated to the lead in the women’s short program. Ukrainian Anastasiia Shabotova is second, followed by Azerbaijani Ekaterina Ryabova.
 
Source: Kazinform

 
Beijing starts COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 3-11

29.10.2021, 18:10 4240

Beijing started rolling out COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday for children aged between 3 and 11 in the Chinese capital.

Children who have been infected with COVID-19 can receive the vaccine jab six months after the infection.

As of Wednesday, over 20.47 million people in Beijing had completed their vaccination against COVID-19. A total of 42.5 million vaccine jabs had been administered in the city.

Bejing has, so far, reported a total of 25 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic carriers in the latest outbreak.

Source: Xinhua

Caspian Sea shallowing in Kazakhstan

29.10.2021, 16:04 5617
Caspian Sea shallowing in Kazakhstan
Images | wikiway.com
The Caspian Sea is shallowing in Kazakhstan, Lada reports.
 

The sea has become shallow in the area of the Kenderli base, which is located 210 kilometers from Aktau. The author of the video walks along the floating pier and shows how the sea is "drying up", the report says.

 
The pier used to be always in the water. Now at the end of the dock there is a boat aground.
 
Earlier, the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported that the sea level had already dropped by 1.4 meters and will continue to fall.

Source: KazTAG


 
