Tokayev on the quality of the Internet: Cheating of consumers must be stopped

The head of state attended the annual international technological forum Digital Bridge entitled Digital Era Lifestyles. The event was attended by the leadership of the Presidential Administration, the Prime Minister and members of the Government, heads of state bodies, business structures, domestic and international experts," the report says.
In his speech, Tokayev stated the need to focus on a number of priority tasks. In particular, the Head of State pointed out the importance of constantly updating the content of public services.
The challenge is not simply to convert services from offline to online. "Digital technologies" should reduce the number of public services and related requests, answers, approvals. Public services must be comprehensive and proactive. The digital transformation of government agencies should be seen as a tool to fight bureaucracy, corruption and inefficiency," he said.
Source: KazTAG
