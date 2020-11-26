President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to punish those responsible for cutting down healthy trees in Almaty.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to the blatant fact of cutting down healthy trees on Tole bi street in Almaty. Akim Bakytzhan Sagintayev was instructed to conduct an official investigation of this fact, bringing the perpetrators to justice. Addressing the meeting in Almaty on October 29, 2019 on problems of the city, the President said about the exceptional importance of respecting the ecosystem of the city, creating appropriate conditions for a comfortable life of the townspeople, "- the press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, Berik Uali, wrote on Facebook.





It was reported that healthy trees were cut down near the Sulpak store in Almaty. The incident caused massive outrage among people.













