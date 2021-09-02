Tokayev promised to increase minimum salary from 42 500 to 60 000 from 2022

Starting from January 1, 2022, the minimum salary in Kazakhstan will increase from T42.5 thousand to T60 thousand, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

I believe that there is a need to revise the minimum salary level. The size of the minimum salary has not increased since 2018. The coronavirus crisis made the pressure on the incomes of the population. In addition, as for the minimum salary it will be increased. Kazakhstan is inferior to a number of CIS countries. Therefore, I made decision to increase the minimum salary from the current 42,500 tenge to 60,000 from January 1, 2022, "Tokayev said.

According to him, this measure will directly affect more than 1 million people, and will also reduce the shadow salary fund, the size of which today exceeds 30-40%.













