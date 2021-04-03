Tokayev: Restrictions and subsequent raids cause social tension

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, said he has instructed the prosecutor's office to create a call center that will receive the complaints about violations during raids, the presidential press office said.

Restrictions and subsequent raids do not bring the expected results, they cause social tension. The work of monitoring groups sometimes has a selective, non-transparent nature - some establishments can be checked constantly, others are not checked at all," he said.

















