Tokayev said prices for coronavirus tests are unacceptable in Kazakhstan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, said that prices for coronavirus tests are unacceptable in Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.

Measures should be taken to increase the volume of testing. The prices of tests are related to this issue. Despite the expansion of the laboratory network and the decrease in the cost of testing all over the world, our prices remain high - varying from T10 thousand to T18 thousand. I believe that this is an unacceptable price for a big part of the population. The government and akims are required to resolve the issue of the financial availability of testing," he said.













