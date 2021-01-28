Tokayev tasked to build 200 new schools in 2021

At an expanded meeting of the Government, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to build 200 new schools.
Within the framework of the party's electoral Platform (Nur Otan - ed.), it was promised to build 800 new schools by 2025. We need to start this work now. I instruct to build 200 new schools this year," the President said.
Earlier, the Head of State spoke about poor conditions in preschool institutions.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
