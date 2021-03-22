Tokayev: Tulip can become the main symbol of Nauryz in Kazakhstan

The tulip can become a new symbol of Nauryz in Kazakhstan. The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated this in his holiday greetings, the presidential press office said.





“In the minds of our people, the image of a tulip has always been associated with spring. Therefore, this amazing flower can become the main symbol of the wonderful holiday of the Great Steppe,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.





The President stressed that the deep philosophical content of this holiday teaches us to always remember the good, be grateful for the help received and live in harmony with people and nature.





Celebrating Nauryz holiday should not be limited to a few hours of celebrations in the main squares and streets of cities and villages. It is, first of all, a family holiday, which is celebrated in a home atmosphere among relatives and friends. These days we gather in a warm circle to listen to wise teachings of the elders, share plans for the future and wish everyone well-being," the Head of State noted.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.