Tolling introduced on seven sections of highways of republican significance in Kazakhstan

15.11.2021, 20:32 26542
Tolling has been introduced on seven sections of highways of republican significance.
 
Since Monday, tolling has been introduced on seven sections Nur-Sultan - Pavlodar; Kapshagai - Taldykorgan; Taraz - Kainar; Shymkent - Taraz; Shymkent - Kyzylorda; Shymkent - Tashkent; Shchuchinsk - Kokshetau of the first category with four-lane traffic with a length of 1.8 thousand km.
 
Source: KazTAG
 
