Transit aircraft recommended to bypass Afghan airspace

The Civil Aviation Administration of Afghanistan recommended bypassing its airspace.

The airspace of Kabul has been transferred to the military. All aircraft in transit are advised to reroute. Any transit through Kabul airspace will be uncontrolled," the statement says.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Afghanistan no longer controls air traffic.

After the Taliban seized power in the country, the air traffic was taken under the control of the US military.













