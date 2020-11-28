Trees' cutting down case near Sulpak store in Tole bi street reclassified in Almaty

The case of cutting down trees near the Sulpak store on Tole bi has been re-classified in Almaty, said Rustam Abdrakhmanov, deputy head of the city's police department.

Currently, the criminal offence in the case has been re-classified to Part 2 of Article 339 (illegal destruction of rare and endangered plant or animal species, their parts or derivatives) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Abdrakhmanov said at a briefing on Wednesday.

In his words, the main person involved has been identified in this case.

This is a resident of Almaty, she is an individual entrepreneur, who was engaged in the improvement of this territory. All active actions in the crime were taken by the suspect. She hired 10 handymen. 11 trees were destroyed, nine of which were a rare oak listed in the Red Book. I cannot make any personal data public now," he added.

Natalya Livinskaya, head of the Almaty Green Economy Department, said that there had been no applications for logging from entrepreneurs. She also added that Sulpak refused to apologize to the city inhabitants for their barbarism.

We intend to insist on compensations," Livinskaya said.





