Tsoi explained who will have access to Pfizer

Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi answered who will have access to the Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan. A video with a comment by the Minister of Health was published on the Coranavirus2020.kz Telegram channel.





“Initially, in October, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for children and, we think, for pregnant women only. Therefore, one should not count on it. We have to go and get vaccinated now,” the Minister of Health urged.





He noted that another vaccine will be available for Kazakhstanis - an inactivated Chinese vaccine. It is approved by the World Health Organization.





Earlier it was reported that the first batch of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Kazakhstan.













