Tsoi: Government allocated almost 1 bn tenge on coronavirus tests procurement

The Government has allocated almost 1 bn tenge for procurement of 1.2 mln tests in Kazakhstan, said Alexei Tsoi, Minister of Health Care.
COVID-19 test is a serious question. There are several tests available on the market today, including by domestic manufacturers. The Government has allocated almost 1 bn tenge for procurement of 1.2 mln tests. The stock will be constantly available," he said.
45 diagnostics labs are operating today. 10 000 tests are made per day in Nur-Sultan.
Source: KazTAG
