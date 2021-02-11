Tsoi plans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with Kazakhstan vaccine

Kazakhstan Health Minister, Alexei Tsoi said that he plans to wait for the Kazakh vaccine to get vaccinated against COVID-19.





As the Minister of Health, I wanted to support Kazakhstan vaccine. When it rolls out, I will be among the first to be vaccinated with this vaccine," he told the CCS briefing.





All vaccines that are approved for use in Kazakhstan are proven and safe too, he noted.





“You know that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has arrived. Our colleagues in the ministry and in the regions have already been vaccinated with it. Other medical workers are receiving the injections too. This vaccine is effective and safe. At the same time, an inactivated QazCovid-In vaccine is being developed in Kazakhstan," - added Alexey Tsoi.





According to him, all stages of the study of the domestic vaccine are under special control.





Now the final phase of the clinical trials is underway. Three thousand volunteers have already been vaccinated. The vaccine shows a good effect," the Minister concluded.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.