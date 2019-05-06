Turkey to present thousands of copies of Quran to Kazakhstan

The Turkey Diyanet Foundation (TDV) and Council for Religious Affairs under the embassy of Turkey in Astana as part of the action "Quran as a gift" presented copies of Koran in Kazakh to Muslims of Kazakhstan.





As part of iftar programs that will be organized in various regions of Kazakhstan, 10 thousand copies of the Holy Koran will be presented to believers," said religious advisor of the embassy of Turkey Galip Akyn.





He also noted that in the holy month of Ramadan, iftar for 3500 people will be presented by the Religious Foundation of Turkey in Astana, Almaty, Oskemen, Shymkent, Karaganda, Pavlodar and Aktobe.





Imam’s assistant in the Saduakas Haji Gilani mosque, in turn, underlined that such actions would facilitate even greater strengthening ties between the two states.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.