TV and radio broadcasting will be temporarily off in Kazakhstan

Television and radio broadcasting will be temporarily turned off in Kazakhstan due to planned preventive work, the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan reports.





On July 21, 2021, from 03.00 to 17.00, scheduled maintenance work will be carried out with the closure of services on the technical means of satellite, digital and analog terrestrial networks. During the work, there will be a temporary suspension of retransmission of TV and radio channels throughout Kazakhstan.





Kazteleradio JSC quarterly carries out planned preventive work with the closure of services on the technical means of satellite and terrestrial networks.













