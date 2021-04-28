TV and radio temporarily stops in Kazakhstan on April 27 due to maintenance works

On Tuesday, April 27, maintenance work will be carried out, therefore, from 3.00 a.m. to 5 p.m. television and radio broadcasting throughout the country will be switched off.





On April 27, 2021, from 03.00 to 17.00, scheduled maintenance work will be carried out with the closure of services on the technical means of satellite, digital and analog terrestrial networks. During the work, there will be a temporary suspension of retransmission of TV and radio channels throughout Kazakhstan," the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Information and Social Development says.





The ministry recalled that Kazteleradio JSC conducts scheduled maintenance works on a quarterly basis with the closure of services on the technical means of satellite and terrestrial networks.





These works are necessary to ensure high-quality television and radio broadcasting. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience. Call-center: 193, +7 (727) 2 581 500, E-mail: [email protected]", - the ministry says.













