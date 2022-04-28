Two passenger trains to be launched to Alakol

Images | KTZ
Train No. 221/222 Almaty-2 - Dostyk (commercial) running 3 times a week, departing from Almaty-2 from June 15 to August 31, 2022 on Wednesdays, Fridays, Mondays. From Dostyk, this train will run from June 16 to September 1 on Thursdays, Saturdays and Tuesdays;
Train No. 258/257 Nur-Sultan-1 - Dostyk, running 2 times a week, departing from Nur-Sultan-1 from June 16 to August 28, 2022 on Thursdays and Sundays, from Dostyk - from June 17 to August 29 on Fridays and Mondays.
The national carrier recommends that passengers issue travel documents (tickets) online through the BILET.RAILWAYS.KZ website or the KTZ Tickets mobile application. In the absence of travel documents (tickets), it is recommended to use the "Waiting List" function.
