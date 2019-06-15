Uly Dala Eli Center to be opened in Turkestan in 2020

Year 2019 is the year of construction for Turkestan. Construction works are carried out in the regional center 24/7.

Thus, the residents are now waiting for the opening of Uly Dala Eli (The Land of Great Steppe) Center where the Museum of the Turkic World, the Museum of Khans and Biis will be located. The project was initiated by Atyrau region as a gift to the newly established Turkestan region.

Construction works were launched in April 2019.

The facility with the area of 6,200 square meters will be put into operation in September 2020.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.