This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Under-16 Instagram users to be barred from livestreaming without parental consent
relevant news
South Korea’s Eastar Jet launches new flight to Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Baikonur rocket launch gears up for up to 2,500 visitors
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s QazaqAir to launch new route to Samarkand
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New Osh-Almaty flight to be launched in May
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11 kids with similar symptoms seek medical care in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan may vaccinate boys against human papillomavirus
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
11.04.2025, 09:49First IT hub opens in Kyrgyzstan 04.04.2025, 20:3365696China accelerates humanoid robot development for diverse applications 04.04.2025, 10:1461591Expansion of industrial potential. Large-scale projects launched in Kazakhstan's regions 04.04.2025, 09:07Localisation in machine building: John Deere launches production of agricultural machinery in Kostanay61586Localisation in machine building: John Deere launches production of agricultural machinery in Kostanay 04.04.2025, 16:1857746President Tokayev calls on CA to join forces to address climate challenges 04.04.2025, 17:2753651Italy's Etna Volcano spews ash, lava again 18.03.2025, 19:30131851Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 19.03.2025, 14:22113961Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister 19.03.2025, 12:37113031Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis - Kazakh Majilis Speaker 18.03.2025, 20:55112086Head of State receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 20.03.2025, 18:56Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry106031Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry