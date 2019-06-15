UNDP, Kazakh Agriculture Ministry set to deepen coop

The Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Kazakhstan Vitalie Vremis met with Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan Saparkhan Omarov and discussed the long-term successful mutual cooperation between the two entities. Over 30 major projects were implemented to which over 50m dollars were attracted in the field of preserving biodiversity, natural resources management and sustainable agriculture, UNDP Kazakhstan informs in a press release.

The Global Environmental Facility, tied grants and the recently created Green Climate Fund as well various foundations and donors, such as the European Union, governments of other countries, international financial institutions were financing UNDP projects.

The parties discussed the state of current projects on biodiversity and agriculture which were jointly carried out with the Agriculture Ministry as well as promising projects were reviewed, including with the participation of different donor organisations.

The parties also talked about new initiatives in the field of sustainable use of natural resources in northern Kazakhstan, creation of condition for reintroducing the Turan tiger, increasing competitiveness of the agricultural sector through the development of farmers' potential, enhancing the resistance of small and medium-sized businesses to climate change in Kazakhstan's agricultural sector.

As a result of the meeting, agreements were reached to strengthen further cooperation between the UNDP and the Kazakhstani Agriculture Ministry.

