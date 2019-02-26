Universal Pictures renews distribution in Kazakhstan

London. November 8. Kazakhstan Today - UPI Russia has signed a licensing agreement with Interfilm Distribution Company in Kazakhstan.



According to Screen Daily, Interfilm Distribution Company will distribute all UPI titles in the region, as well as the films that UPI has acquired in Russia.



"Surfing drama Chasing Mavericks will be the first film released by UPI Russia, in partnership with Interfilm Distribution, in Kazakhstan on Nov 15," the online edition reports.



"Also as part of the agreement, UPI will release films throughout the rest of the year that were previously released in Russia but weren't released in Kazakhstan, such as The Bourne Legacy, Savages and Ted," the article says.



