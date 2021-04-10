Unscheduled inspections to be held at Tengizchevroil following hazardous substance release incident

An unscheduled check will be conducted at Tengizchevroil LLP after an incident with the release of harmful substances, the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan reported.

On April 7, at 15.20 Atyrau time, due to the failure of the automatic blocking equipment through the chimney, pollutants were released into the environment at the enterprise of Tengizchevroil LLP. Half an hour later, the factory emergency alert went off. And within 10 minutes the emission of harmful yellow smoke into the environment was stopped," the report says.

No one was hurt as a result of this incident.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.