Up to 5 thousand underage girls become pregnant each year in Kazakhstan

Each year more than 15 million young girls under 18 become young mothers in the world. In Kazakhstan, this figure equals to around 5 thousand people. It was said by Darkhan Kaletayev, the Kazakh Minister of Social Development, at the 'Investments in Youth. We're not leaving anybody neglected'.





The youth enjoys the considerable share in risk groups of socially significant illnesses. Following the statistics, more than 15 million young girls under 18 become pregnant each year, and 40% of them undergo abortions. In our country, this figure equals more than 5 thousand, including girls aged from 15 to 18," said the Minister.





According to the data of the WHO, alarming figures are observed among the youth committing suicides.





We have every reason to be concerned by the disturbing phenomena taking place among young people. The data of the WHO indicates, as of today, about 67 thousand young adults commit suicides in the world, making suicides one of the leading reasons of deaths among adolescent boys and girls," he said.





Kaletayev emphasizes that even if the number of suicides among young adults aged 12-18 decreases in Kazakhstan, the figures remain high.





Following the Statistics Committee, there is the decrease in the number of suicides among young adults aged from 14 to 28 from 970 in 2015 to 818 in 2017, but the figures are still high," he said.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.