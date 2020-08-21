Updates on coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan per day announced

244 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan per day, Coronavirus2020.kz reports.
Over the past day, 244 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan. Of these, 110 have no clinical signs," the update says.
By-the-region incidence (general / asymptomatic):
- Nur-Sultan - 38/8;
- Almaty - 24/8;
- Akmola region - 17/10;
- Aktobe region - 6/5;
- Almaty region - 4/1;
- Atyrau region - 20/20;
- East Kazakhstan region - 27/4;
- Zhambyl region - 8/7;
- West Kazakhstan region - 18/10;
- Karaganda region - 25/10;
- Kostanay region - 13/4;
- Kyzylorda region - 1/1;
- Mangystau region - 7/7;
- Pavlodar region - 3/1;
- North Kazakhstan region - 16/5;
- Turkestan region - 17/9.
In total, 103,815 cases were recorded in the country.
Source: kazpravda.kz
