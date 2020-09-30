Updates on COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan per day issued

52 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Kazakhstan in a day, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.





Over the past day, 52 people with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan," the update says.





Cases by regions:





- Nur-Sultan - 1;





- Almaty - 6;





- Akmola region - 4;





- Aktobe region - 2;





- Almaty region - 2;





- Atyrau region - 4;





- East Kazakhstan region - 14;





- Zhambyl region - 1;





- West Kazakhstan region - 1;





- Karaganda region - 4;





- Kostanay region - 2;





- Pavlodar region - 6;





- North Kazakhstan region - 5.





In total, 107,775 cases are on record in the country.





Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 70 people have recovered from coronavirus infection.













