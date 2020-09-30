Updates on COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan per day issued

52 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Kazakhstan in a day, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.
Over the past day, 52 people with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan," the update says.
Cases by regions:
- Nur-Sultan - 1;
- Almaty - 6;
- Akmola region - 4;
- Aktobe region - 2;
- Almaty region - 2;
- Atyrau region - 4;
- East Kazakhstan region - 14;
- Zhambyl region - 1;
- West Kazakhstan region - 1;
- Karaganda region - 4;
- Kostanay region - 2;
- Pavlodar region - 6;
- North Kazakhstan region - 5.
In total, 107,775 cases are on record in the country.
Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 70 people have recovered from coronavirus infection.
Source: kazpravda.kz
