Updates on COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan per day issued

28.09.2020 3106
52 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Kazakhstan in a day, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, 52 people with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan," the update says.


Cases by regions:

- Nur-Sultan - 1;

- Almaty - 6;

- Akmola region - 4;

- Aktobe region - 2;

- Almaty region - 2;

- Atyrau region - 4;

- East Kazakhstan region - 14;

- Zhambyl region - 1;

- West Kazakhstan region - 1;

- Karaganda region - 4;

- Kostanay region - 2;

- Pavlodar region - 6;

- North Kazakhstan region - 5.

In total, 107,775 cases are on record in the country.

Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 70 people have recovered from coronavirus infection.

Source: kazpravda.kz


 
