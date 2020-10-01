Updates on pneumonia incidence and mortality in Kazakhstan per day

The data on Kazakhstan people who fell ill with and died from pneumonia per day (as of September 30) have been issued, the Coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Over the past day, 299 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection and 2 deaths were recorded. 96 people have recovered.

In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 32799, deaths - 353, recoveries - 27169.

