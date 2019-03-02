US drug parcel lands in Almaty airport

Employees of Zhetysu customs post under the State Revenue Department of Almaty prevented an attempt to import narcotic drugs through the international mail, press service of Almaty State Revenue Department reports.





The incident occurred on June 25.





In the course of customs control of express freight, arrived from the United States on June 18, 2013, to the address of the recipient Gr.N. substances of a green color of vegetable origin with a specific smell totaling about 0.7 kg were detected, "the report says.





According to the conclusion of the examination, these substances are narcotic drugs "hashish" and "marijuana".









