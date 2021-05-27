Uzbekistan airline to start flying from Almaty to Samarkand from June 8

Regular flights on the route Samarkand - Almaty - Samarkand will be launched on June 8, the press office of Uzbekistan Airways said.

From June 8, Uzbekistan Airways has announced the start of regular flights. The cost of a one-way ticket is 1,088,000 soums (T43,995), in both directions - from 1,892,000 soums (T76,500)," the report reads.

Regular flights will be available twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

On the eve, Turkish Airlines launched flights on the Turkestan-Istanbul route. As specified, regular flights between the cities will be operated on a B-737 aircraft with a frequency of one flight per week (Saturday) with a gradual increase as the epidemiological situation improves.













