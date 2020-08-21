Vaccination against coronavirus in Kazakhstan will be voluntary

The Ministry of Health is considering voluntary vaccination against coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz refers to Alexei Tsoi as saying in an interview to Inbusiness.kz, reports.





Vaccination against CVI will be voluntary, because the effect has not yet been thoroughly studied. It will be provided free of charge only to those who are at risk, and these are doctors, the elderly and patients with chronic diseases," Tsoi said.





He recalled that Kazakhstan is developing its own vaccine.





It has already been tested on animals and showed good results. Then it will be tested on volunteers," he said.





Also, according to him, today Kazakhstan is interested in the Russian developments.





We are going to fly to Russia in the near future to see the clinical study results, and later discuss possible deliveries to Kazakhstan. We need to get these samples to check them. If everything is fine, we can use it," - Tsoi summed up.





Earlier it became known that Kazakhstan’s vaccine against COVID-19 is ready for human testing.













