Vaccination against coronavirus will be included in the national vaccination calendar

Vaccination against the coronavirus infection (CVI) will be included in the national vaccination calendar, while immunization will start on February 1 in Kazakhstan, said Alexei Tsoi, Minister of Health.

Taking into account the epidemiological situation, as well as in order to ensure readiness for vaccination against CVI, I ask you to instruct the akims of regions and cities of republican significance (...) to ensure the readiness of medical organizations to start vaccination against CVI from February 1 this year. (…) The ministries of finance and justice, local executive bodies must agree on a draft government decree regulating the inclusion of vaccination against CVI in the national immunization calendar," Tsoi said.





Besides, he aded that people vaccinated against coronavirus infection will receive electronic passports for free movement.





“An electronic vaccination passport has been developed for systematic accounting. Vaccination data will be maintained electronically in the ministry's centralized information system. The system is able to integrate with global information systems and will allow all vaccinated persons to provide information at the place of demand and for free movement,” said Tsoi.





Up to 6 million people may be vaccinated after signing a contract for Sputnik-V supply, Minister of Health said.





Until the end of 2021, it is planned to vaccinate up to 6 million people in Kazakhstan, but the agreement for the supply of the first 20 thousand doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine is planned today, said Alexei Tsoi.





It is planned to vaccinate up to 6 million people of Kazakhstan by the end of the year," Tsoi said.





It is planned to sign an agreement between the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex and the Russian Direct Investment Fund for the supply of the first batch - 20 thousand doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine.

“It is planned to start vaccination by February 1,” he said.





Vaccination, he said, will be phased, taking into account the supply of the vaccine.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.