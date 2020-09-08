Vaccine to be tested in two cities of Kazakhstan jointly with China

Vaccine will be tested jointly with China in two cities of Kazakhstan, said Bagdat Kozhakhmetov, official representative of the Ministry of Health Care.

Currently, negotiations are underway to conduct the third phase of clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine from Sinopharm (...). The Kazakhstani side has identified potential clinical bases, which are located in Nur-Sultan and Karaganda. The preparatory work on conducting research has stated. The study will begin only after receiving positive conclusions from expert organizations and approval of the relevant authorized bodies," he said.

At present the results of the study and other documents are undergoing expert evaluation at the National Center for Expertise of Medicines and the Central Commission on Bioethics.





