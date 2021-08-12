Vero Cell vaccine delivered to Kazakhstan

Air Astana transported Sinopharm's Vero Cell vaccine directly from Beijing, the airline's press service said.





Delivery of 1 million doses is carried out on two flights ordered by SK-Pharmacy under the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The first KC268 flight arrived in Almaty today at 12:30 on board a Boeing 767 semi-cargo aircraft.





The second flight is scheduled for tomorrow, August 11, 13:20.





Medical cargo with a total weight of 20 tons is transported in thermo-containers with a temperature regime in the range from 2 C to 8 C, allowing logistics up to 72 hours.





Air Astana is in solidarity with the Ministry of Health in striving to provide Kazakhstanis with a large selection of vaccines against coronavirus infection. We hope that, thanks to mass vaccination, Kazakhstan will soon achieve herd immunity, which will lead to a significant decrease in the incidence of diseases in the country," said Zhanna Shayakhmetova, Managing Director of Cargo Transportation at Air Astana.





Since 2020, Air Astana has transported over 1,700 tons of medical cargo to fight the global coronavirus pandemic. These are medicines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, personal protective equipment, etc., the press service of the company noted.













