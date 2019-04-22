Almaty. April 13. Kazakhstan Today - Food sources such as milk and fish could dramatically reduce the risk of women developing an age-related eye disease, researchers in the US have discovered, Kazakhstan Today reports.



An eye disease that causes partial blindness may be prevented in women by taking vitamin D supplements, the Daily Mail reported.



Taking the vitamin could ward off vision loss from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in women younger than 75, research has shown.



Higher levels of Vitamin D were associated with a significant decreased risk of AMD, a condition which is caused by progressive damage to the centre of the retina at the back of the eye.



AMD affects about 2 per cent of people over the age of 50 in developed countries and more than 230,000 sufferers in the UK are thought to be partially blind because of the disease.



The data of 1,313 women who took part in a large-scale investigation of the disease was examined by researchers in the US.



They found that in women younger than 75, both vitamin D blood levels and consumption of the vitamin from food sources and supplements were linked to a reduced risk of early AMD.



They also found that women with the highest vitamin D intake were 59 per cent less likely to develop the disease than those with the lowest.



However, these results did not apply to vitamin D absorbed via sunlight - the association was only seen with women who consumed the vitamin in foods and supplements.



Researchers found that time spent in the sun did not affect risk levels, even though the most important source of vitamin D is it generation in the skin as a reaction to sunlight.



In the study, it was discovered the top food sources among the participants were milk, fish, fortified margarine and fortified cereal.

