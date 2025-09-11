10.09.2025, 16:45 12366
Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m
In line with the President’s tasks outlined in his Address to the Nation, the Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry is working to increase the volume of water in the Northern Aral Sea, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Ministry’s press service.
The volume of water in the Northern Aral Sea has grown to 24.1 billion cubic meters. Since 2023, 5 billion cubic meters of water have been directed to the sea.
According to the water resources management development concept, it was projected to increase the volume of water in the sea up to 20.6 billion cubic meters in 2025. The initial plan predicted to increase the sea volume up to 27 billion cubic meters in 2030. It was targeted to achieve the current indicators only in 2029.
relevant news
11.09.2025, 14:20 1561
Astana Hub and Park of Innovative Technologies to merge
Today, the Senate passed the Law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Matters of Improving the System of State Support for the Innovation Industry and State Statistics" in two readings, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Senator Shakarym Buktugutov stated that the law's main objective is to enhance the Astana Hub cluster, a key tool for implementing Kazakhstan's digital development strategy. The new law is designed to enhance the system of state support for innovation and create favorable conditions for adopting new technologies. It includes amendments to the Civil and Entrepreneurial Codes, as well as ten other laws.
The senator announced, "The Law provides for the merger of Astana Hub international technology park and the Park of Innovative Technologies into a single autonomous cluster fund - Astana Hub. The primary goal is to consolidate all innovation ecosystem support tools into one entity and scale Astana Hub's successful IT practices to other innovative fields. Accordingly, amendments have been made to align terminology, optimize the functions of the new fund, and streamline its innovation support tools."
To reduce government spending and ensure the fund's self-sufficiency, the Senate has also introduced amendments to improve its financing. These include:
- Allowing the fund to be financed through membership fees from Astana Hub participants.
- Excluding funds previously provided by subsoil users as part of their annual obligation to finance research and development projects.
09.09.2025, 18:14 24346
Kazakhstan shuts down one of darkweb’s largest crypto service provider in CIS
Images | depositphotos
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday held a meeting with the Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency, Zhanat Elimanov, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
Elimanov reported the Agency exposed fake companies via which over 24 billion tenge was cashed out; shut down 20 unauthorized crypto exchanges, laundering profits from drug sales and fraud. The Financial Monitoring Agency dissolved the largest crypto service provider in the CIS, which worked with 20 platforms on the darkweb and offered service to up to 200 drug stores; virtual assets worth 9.7 million US dollars were frozen, according to the Chairman.
The Kazakh President was briefed about completion of 720 criminal cases, as well as elimination of 15 organized crime groups, including three transnational ones.
Tokayev was informed about the crackdown on smuggling of 17.1 billion worth of petroleum products, and the shutdown of two underground tobacco production and 16 surrogate alcohol production workshops. Vapes worth 12 billion tenge were seized from the shadow economy.
The Agency prevented unreasonable budget spending of 164 billion tenge in large-scale infrastructure projects implementation and inefficient use of subsidies to the amount of 11 billion tenge in the agricultural sector. Facts of unjustified withdrawal of 200 billion tenge from the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund (UAPF) for fictitious dental services were revealed.
Elimanov also reported about 23 ongoing investigations against illegal provision of loans by microfinance organizations, causing financial losses worth 71 billion tenge. Work is underway to return and write-off debts of over 300,000 borrowers; 45 financial pyramids, which involved 112,000 citizens, were liquidated. The Agency shut down 31,500 scam websites and links to fraudulent projects and gambling games.
In conclusion, the Head of State set Chairman Zhanat Elimanov a number of tasks relating to the Agency’s key activities.
08.09.2025, 12:45 38041
Alatau City to receive special status
Images | primeminister.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Alatau City will be granted a special status in his Address to the Nation on Monday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In many rapidly developing countries, so-called advanced development cities have become poles of attraction for investment and technology. Our new hub of business activity and innovation is set to be the city of Alatau. For the implementation of this nationwide project, land has been allocated, initial planning completed, and key infrastructure networks connected," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
He added that during his recent visit to China, multibillion-dollar agreements were signed with world-class companies. One of these companies will be involved in the implementation of the Alatau City project.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed that a draft of the corresponding decree be prepared within the next 10 days.
03.09.2025, 12:38 73101
Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan achieved significant progress in creating modern school conditions, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.
1,200 schools for more than 1 million pupils were built in Kazakhstan since 2019. Noteworthy, 422 new schools for 510,000 seats opened in 2023-2024. It helped reduce fourfold the number of three-shift schools, halve the number of schools in dangerous conditions and decrease fourfold the shortage of pupil’s seats across Kazakhstan.
There are 3,000 one-shift schools and over 5,000 two-shift schools in Kazakhstan. 111 more for 140,000 students will be commissioned by the end of the year. The said projects will let tackle three-shift schooling in most of the regions and cut shortage of nearly 150,000 seats.
232 new schools with space for 267,000 pupils will be put into service in the 2025-2026 academic year at large. 245 schools will be renovated, over 1,000 rural schools will be updated and 1,100 modern subject classes will open in 680 schools.
01.09.2025, 12:14 87741
Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day
Images | Depositphotos
On September 1, Kazakhstan traditionally celebrates Knowledge Day, which marks the beginning of the new academic year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Minister of Enlightenment Gani Beissembayev, speaking at a government meeting, shared that more than 4.1 million pupils will study at over 8,000 schools across the country in the 2025-2026 academic year. According to him, 341,000 children will start school for the first time, while 232,000 students will move on to grade 11.
The new school year also brings several important innovations. Lessons on personal safety are being introduced across all levels of education and will be held weekly in the format of short homeroom sessions. These lessons will teach children the basics of safe behavior, such as remembering emergency numbers, rules at playgrounds, and how to react when meeting strangers or stray animals.
Older students will learn about bullying, cyberbullying, and the risks of dangerous online trends, while high school and college students will explore topics including financial literacy, online data protection, and safe employment practices. In addition, elements of artificial intelligence have been integrated into the curriculum through digital literacy and computer science subjects.
27.08.2025, 17:21 117156
Kazakhstan may launch direct flight to Jordan
Images | Depositphotos
Speaking on the sidelines of Akorda Palace, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Nurlan Zhakupov, announced the possibility of launching a direct flight between Kazakhstan and Jordan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We are currently negotiating several destinations, though no concrete agreements have been finalized. On the one hand, we are carefully assessing Jordan’s transport and logistics potential. On the other, we are considering launching a direct flight between Kazakhstan and Jordan in the first half of next year, provided there is sufficient passenger demand to make it commercially feasible," Zhakupov noted.
He pointed out Jordan’s major attractions, including the ancient city of Petra and the resorts of the Dead Sea. If passenger demand is high, Air Astana is likely to move ahead with launching the route.
26.08.2025, 21:20 122946
Electronic queue system to be introduced at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border checkpoints
An electronic queue system will be introduced at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border checkpoints, Chairman of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Almambet Shykmamatov told, kabar.kg reports.
He noted that this measure is being implemented in order to strengthen the fight against smuggling, counterfeit products and the shadow economy.
Thanks to the electronic queue system, carriers will be able to register in advance and pass the checkpoint at the appointed time. There will be no need, as before, to arrive a day in advance and wait for their turn," emphasized Almambet Shykmamatov.
According to him, the introduction of this system will improve the efficiency of accounting and control mechanisms. It will provide the ability to track the movement of goods, their owners and directions of travel in real time. This, in turn, will become an effective tool for preventing illegal trafficking and shadow activities.
25.08.2025, 20:15 130216
Kazakhstan's life expectancy reaches 75.4 years for first time
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Minister Alnazarova said that in 2024, life expectancy in Kazakhstan reached 75.4 years for the first time, which is above the global average. In the first half of 2025, mortality rate decreased by 3%. Maternal and infant mortality rates reached a historic low in 2024 and continue to decline.
The Minister also reported on the measures launched to improve primary healthcare, to implement Accessible Outpatient Clinic concept and to expand accessibility of screening.
As for pharmaceutical support, measures were launched to improve affordability and availability of pharmaceuticals, and to enhance control over circulation of medicines.
Compared to the previous year, the shortage of doctors in Kazakhstan decreased by 19%, nurses - by 7%, and shortage of doctors in rural areas decreased by 16%.
The President was reported about the measures of protection of medical staff, including through toughening the legislation and ensuring prompt support in case of attack on.
