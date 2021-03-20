Tokayev: We are must rehabilitate Almaty's reputation as a green city

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has assigned to rehabilitate the reputation of Almaty as a green city, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has focused on the environmental issues. He mentioned inadmissibility of the rise in price and delay in the reconstruction of CHP-2, the prospects for modernization of CHP-3, gasification of the private sector, transfer of transport to clean fuels, waste management, improvement and reclamation of the territory around the Sairan reservoir," the report said.

The state’s leader has expressed his indignation at the ongoing illegal felling of trees and the destruction of gardens, including in the historic center of the city.

There can be no place for campaigning, mismanagement and lobbying for anyone's interests in the greening issue. Scientific approach, professionalism, comfort of residents and harmonious development of the city should be at the forefront. We must rehabilitate the reputation of a green city to Almaty," Tokayev said.













