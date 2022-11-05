WE ARE THE WORLD exhibition to take place for the first time in Kazakhstan

Today’s children are the leaders of tomorrow. Therefore, our task is to help children from different countries to unite, and everyone understands the language of art," Stephanie Gaspard, President of the International Association and founder of the project "We Are the World", said.
I am happy that now there will be an annual exhibition of children’s drawings in Kazakhstan that is held in such venues as the Louvre in Paris. Previously, our children did not have such an opportunity," the official representative of the exhibition "We Are the World" in Kazakhstan, Ardak Mukhamadiyeva, noted.
- a prestigious platform where art connoisseurs and viewers will see his/her work;
- certificate of participation in an international exhibition;
- achievements in extracurricular activities that will be needed when applying to universities;
- invaluable experience of participating in an international competition;
- a competent jury will select the laureates of the exhibition;
- gifts from the sponsor will be awarded to the laureates.
