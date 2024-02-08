07.02.2024, 18:53 2796
We did everything we could - Roman Sklyar on search for JSC Maikainzoloto's buried bus
Images | instagram / pavlodar_region
On the sidelines of today’s extended meeting of the Cabinet, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar explained why the Ministry of Emergencies did not attract foreign rescuers to the search for the bus with rescue workers which fell into an inactive gold mine in Pavlodar region and still remains buried under ground, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Sklyar, there was no need in attraction of foreign rescuers, since it is an unprecedented case.
The Ministry of Emergencies made every effort to save their colleagues. The organization whose workers died did everything it could, said he.
The issue of halting the search works at the bottom of the mine is being considered now since there is a huge risk for the rescuers. On February 3, a three-meter underground hole formed during the excavation works. The rescuers and the excavator were immediately lifted to the surface.
The operation has been resumed today, but the rescuers are not involved in them.
On the night of January 4, a bus carrying three rescuers fell under ground as rockfall occurred in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The bodies of two people were found immediately. Search for other two people is ongoing.
relevant news
08.02.2024, 13:22 301
Police detains woman suspected of killing her two kids in Turkistan
Images | polisia.kz
The woman suspected of killing her two kids was detained in a hotel in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The entire staff of police department of Turkistan region, neighboring regions and cities were involved in the search operation.
An investigation into the murder was launched.
All medican and forensic examinations were assigned.
As reported, bodies of two kids were found in a rental apartment in Turkistan. Police was searching for a woman, mother of children, who had told her friend about the death of the children and their location.
05.02.2024, 20:55 13791
Measles cases surging in N Kazakhstan
370 measles were recorded in North Kazakhstan at large, of which 129 since the beginning of the year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
More than half of them are persons aged 15 years old and above. 157 cases were detected in children under 14 years, deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region Arman Kushbasov said.
Measles can be serious and lead to severe complications such as ear infections, pneumonia, tracheitis, bronchitis, blindness, diarrhea and encephalitis. Children under the age of 5 years old and adults above 30 years old are at higher risk of complications.
As of today, nine kids and a pregnant woman are staying at the hospital. 181 measles cases were rolled out in the region, including 113 children’s beds.
The highest number of measles cases was reported in Petropavlovsk with 304 cases.
19,500 people were administered the measles vaccine as part of the additional vaccination campaign.
95 mobile vaccination brigades are working in the region.
05.02.2024, 19:46 13961
Almost 70 women killed in family violence incidents in Kazakhstan last year
Images | Depositphotos
Violence against women and children is becoming one of the most pressing social problems in Kazakhstan with almost 70 women killed in violent attacks by their spouses or partners last year, Children’s Rights Ombudsman Dinara Zakiyeva said Monday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In 2023 some 99,000 complaints were filed with police over domestic violence related incidents, Zakiyeva said at the presentation of a new draft law ensuring women’s rights and children's security.
A total of 2,452 crimes against children have been committed. On top of that, 69 women and 7 children were murdered as a result of violent attacks at home last year", she added.
Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, is working on the amendments to the draft law.
The entire country was shocked by a gruesome death of Saltanat Nukenova at the hands of her own husband and former member of the Kazakh Government Kuandyk Bishimbayev last year. Ex-minister Bishimbayev brutally beat his wife to death at one of the restaurants in the Kazakh capital in November 2023. He is currently locked up awaiting for the trial.
05.02.2024, 17:21 14166
Love and Jealousy Are Always Close
Images | astanaopera.kz
In the whirlwind of February days, when the winter is preparing to hand over its dominion to spring, fiery passions will unfold on Astana Opera’s Grand Hall stage. Viewers are invited to take an exciting journey into the world of ballet: Boris Asafiev’s famous choreographic canvas The Fountain of Bakhchisarai will be presented on February 14 and 15. Along with stage arts masters, young dancers will take part in the production, and it will be a debut performance for them, Astana Opera press office reports.
Choreographer Rostislav Zakharov created one of the best examples of dramatic ballet - The Fountain of Bakhchisarai. Its literary basis was the poem of the same name by Alexander Pushkin. The celebrated choreographer has many merits, but his contribution is also great to the formation and development of the national choreographic art of our country. Thus, his creative work was awarded the high title of People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR. His original version of The Fountain of Bakhchisarai was very carefully passed on to the new generation of Astana Opera’s dancers by world ballet star Altynai Asylmuratova. She is deservedly considered the best Zarema of her time.
Astana Opera Ballet’s principal dancer Anel Rustemova said that preparing the part of Zarema with Altynai Asylmuratova is a tremendous experience. "I admire her literally at every rehearsal, because she not only shows us the movements, but also explains the emotional side of the role. Ms. Asylmuratova always says that we are all different, and everyone presents their part as they feel. At one time, she herself brilliantly performed Zarema. One can watch her stunning character portrayal endlessly. Everything is conveyed with such sensuality and precision, that there is no need to ask the question: "What emotions is the ballerina experiencing now?" I have been performing this role for several years. Of course, every part changes with every stage performance, because we grow, become spiritually enriched, and therefore, we can add new colors and emotions to our interpretation. What path a person has taken, easy or thorny - all this is truly visible onstage. I was very emotional from an early age, now it helps me feel the role and live it out onstage. I think that my Zarema "grows" every year precisely in the spiritual sense. When you take the stage for the first time, you think about technique more, about certain elements in the performance, but in subsequent performances you focus more on the emotional side," principal dancer Anel Rustemova says.
The role is also technically difficult, since it is a power role, all built on large leaps. We can say that the part even includes male jump elements. Zarema only appears in the second act, and her variations are literally consecutive. Plus, you need to add passion and genuine emotions to the technique and show it not at one hundred percent, but at two hundred percent. The part is close to me, because a woman’s inner world is represented here. In my opinion, Zarema cannot imagine life without love, without Ghirei, because he is her everything, and her heart and soul belong to the Khan. Here you need to show jealousy, passion, love, tenderness - all the feelings that a woman has. You must behave onstage in such a way that shows that you are the best in the harem. The reason is that there was no one more beautiful and more loved than her, and only with the appearance of Maria her life turned upside down and was divided into "before" and "after". Since childhood, when I saw Zarema onstage, I felt very sorry for her, despite the fact that she killed Maria. It is not difficult to understand why she took this step: she wanted to be last and only one," the ballerina added.
Thus, these days, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Anel Rustemova and the ballet company soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya will present Zarema. Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Madina Unerbayeva and Adelina Tulepova will portray gentle Maria. Young ballet dancer Aidan Kalzhan is preparing for his debut as Khan Ghirei, and Zhanibek Imankulov will perform this role on the second day. Aidan Kalzhan noted that he performed such main parts as the Nutcracker Prince, Sultan Beibarys, Torero, and now another famous character will be added to the list, which is a great achievement for him.
Khan Ghirei in The Fountain Bakhchisarai is one of my dream parts, and I am getting closer to achieving it. This role requires great acting skills. You need to make the viewers feel his thoughts, and this is the complexity and a special feature of this role. My mentors and teachers taught me about the intricacies of performing this part, how I should behave onstage, and that even a simple attitude is of great importance. I hope to justify their trust," ballet dancer Aidan Kalzhan said.
In this magical atmosphere of talent and emotion, the audience will be treated to a unique experience, and the stage will be a testament to the majestic fusion of art and mastery.
02.02.2024, 14:27 30821
Astana Opera’s Audience Portrait in the Mirror of Time
Images | astanaopera.kz
It is difficult to find in the capital a person who has not been to Astana Opera at least once. About 140 000 viewers attend performances at the opera house every year. It brings together completely different people, but among them there are those who have not missed a single premiere for 11 years, Astana Opera press office reports.
An interesting phenomenon is the fact that the average age of visitors to Astana Opera has become significantly younger over the years of the opera house’s work. It has become enticing to the younger generation, creating an atmosphere where cultural values are communicated through the prism of a modern interpretation of works of art. Not only operas and ballets are performed at the opera house, but also unique projects are created here. This creative path helps to attract the attention of diverse audiences, forming new trends in the cultural life of the capital.
Over 11 theatrical seasons, Astana Opera managed to win the hearts of more than 1 540 000 viewers. This is a place where the love for theatrical art and the thirst for new experiences meet. It is here every viewer becomes part of the magic, delving deep into the world of theatrical enchantment.
The audience portrait is a constant object of our marketing research. Thus, the main ticket buyers are women aged 35 to 44 years. Representatives of the 18 to 24 and 25 to 34 age groups also play an important role, making up 26% and 27% of the entire viewing audience, respectively. Incidentally, this percentage has increased over the least years of our work. Certainly, the majority of people who attend performances at our opera house are residents of the capital, who purchase tickets in the opera house’s box office and online. However, 40% are guests from Almaty (21%) and representatives of other cities (19%). In addition, there are viewers who come to us from abroad. They regularly request information from us about certain performances and fly in especially to attend our productions," Aizhan Kurmangaliyeva, deputy director of Astana Opera, says. "It is wonderful that the viewing audience is diverse and devoted to our unique productions. A third of our regular visitors even bring their friends, which indicates a positive perception of our company’s work. In general, Astana Opera’s audience has grown significantly in terms of their understanding of opera and ballet over 10 years."
For 10 years now, we have been trying not to miss significant events taking place at Astana Opera, be it premiere performances or tours of various companies. We watch productions from the national repertoire with great pleasure. Certainly, we receive a huge charge of energy from all the performances, because the capital’s opera house always maintains a high professional level. We know the artists, love them, and we follow their growth and development," regular viewer Orik Imangozhina shared.
A meeting with Astana Opera is always a perception of beauty and immersion in the virtuoso world of high art. Undoubtedly, going to the opera house always leaves an unforgettable impression. Every time, we make new creative discoveries for ourselves," theatregoer Gulbadan Kuanyshbayeva added.
Many foreigners attend performances at the capital’s opera house. Here one is sure to meet viewers from the USA, Italy, India, and many other countries.
I lived in Astana for some time because of my work and often came to the opera house here, but then I had to return home. Now I follow Astana Opera on Instagram. As soon as I see that a premiere is planned or a production will be shown that I cannot watch here, I buy a ticket because I know that it will be large-scale and incredibly professional," Florence resident Bettino Girotti noted.
The USA citizen Linda Orlady has attended performances at Astana Opera more than 130 times. She also collects the opera house’s booklets, and has all the opera house’s programs and booklets for 10 years. She recently returned to her homeland. "I have been to several different performances here in Seattle. Regrettably, none of them compare to the wonderful Astana Opera and especially all of the lovely performances in the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall," Linda Orlady concluded.
It can be stated with confidence that the viewer of Astana Opera is someone who comprehends the splendor of high art, who strives for sophistication in culture and appreciates the greatness of creativity in every note, in every movement of the artist.
31.01.2024, 16:09 39921
Love Story of an Air Spirit and a Young Man Will Unfold on the Capital’s Stage
Images | astanaopera.kz
Viewers who missed the premiere of Løvenskiold’s ballet La Sylphide, which was recently added to the repertoire of the capital’s opera house, will have the opportunity to see the production this weekend. The Astana Opera Ballet Company will present this choreographic masterpiece at the opera house’s Grand Hall on February 3 and 4, Astana Opera press office reports.
It is important to mention that the production was first presented at Astana Opera on September 29, 2023, staged by the artistic director of the ballet company, world ballet star Altynai Asylmuratova. Although it required a lot of painstaking work, she prepared four casts for the premiere (something not every opera house can afford), giving ballet critics and viewers the opportunity to appreciate the skill of a diverse cast of performers.
Also, speaking of La Sylphide, it should be noted that the French choreographer Filippo Taglioni staged the ballet in 1832 for Maria Taglioni, who for the first time in history stood on pointe shoes and marked the beginning of a new ballet era. And the Danish choreographer August Bournonville, a unique personality who brought this ballet to our time, is considered today one of the major representatives of romantic ballet.
La Sylphide is a story about forest spirits. The plot is based on the literary fairy tale novella Trilby, ou le Lutin d’Argail by Charles Nodier, significantly revised by librettist Adolphe Nourrit. Thus, the Sylph’s desire to get closer to the real world turned into a real tragedy for her. The Air Spirit captivated and enchanted James, making him fall in love with her. James wanted to be close to his beloved, touch her hands, hold her in his arms, but the Sylph could only be admired from afar, because even a light touch could destroy her. Unfortunately, the two worlds turned out to be incompatible...
The talented dancers of the Astana Opera Ballet will present the characters of this wonderful production on different days. In particular, Anastasia Zaklinskaya and Shugyla Adepkhan will take the stage as the light and gentle Sylph. Dias Kurmangazy and Daniyar Zhumatayev will portray James, who is madly in love with her. Adelina Tulepova and Yerkezhan Zhunussova are preparing the portrayals of James’ bride Effie. Sultanbek Gumar and Sunggat Kydyrbai will transform into Old Madge, a village sorceress. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of conductor Elmar Buribayev.
The choreographer is the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, music director of the production is Arman Urazgaliyev, set and costume designer is People’s Artist of Russia, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Vyacheslav Okunev, lighting designer is Sergei Shevchenko.
30.01.2024, 17:29 52971
One in critical condition after gas cylinder explosion in Karaganda region
Images | gov.kz
The healthcare department of Karaganda region unveiled the condition of the people injured as a result of residential building collapse caused by a gas cylinder explosion, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A total of 46 people lived in the building. 35 were inside at the accident time.
The rescuers retrieved bodies of two people and five survivors including three children from the rubble.
Five injured people including three children were brought to the healthcare facilities. Two children were sent to outpatient treatment . One child was brought to the regional children’s hospital in a satisfactory condition. One of the adults is in a critical condition for sever burns (80%). The patients receive all required treatment, the press service of the regional healthcare department said.
25 residents of the building received psychological support.
The explosion occurred on the night of January 30, on the second floor of a two-story 12-apartment residential building located on 8a Auezov street in Botakara village of Bukharzhyrau district. The roof of the building collapsed completely, and apartments on both floors were severely damaged.
139 people were involved in search and rescue works.
An operational headquarters was set up at the accident site and a hotline was launched.
Governor of the region Ablai Sultangali expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
In his words, experts will inspect the building. The residents were temporarily accommodated at their relatives’ houses. He promised the akimat will provide assistance to the families of the victims. A special commission will be set up to estimate the damage.
The akimat introduced local state of emergency.
According to deputy chief of the regional emergencies services, improper use of the gas cylinder caused the accident. Police will identify those guilty, he said.
30.01.2024, 16:28 53106
Almaty city reports up to 800 measles cases this year
Images | Depositphotos
Almaty has recorded a total of 825 confirmed cases of measles, including 495 cases among children under 14, since the beginning of this year, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The measles situation remains unstable in Almaty. In 2023, 4,846 confirmed measles cases, of which 73% among children under 14, were reported in the city. 183 measles cases were recorded among teenagers, and over a thousand cases among adults, said deputy head of the sanitary epidemiological department of the city Assel Kalykova.
Unvaccinated children accounted for most of the cases due to parental refusal and medical exemptions to vaccinations.
Since November 6, 2023, 149,550 eligible people have received vaccines against measles, including 11,378 children from six to 10 months, 73,164 kids from two to four years, 8,676 health workers, as well as 56,332 children under 18 have been covered with the catch-up measles immunization.
