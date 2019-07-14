Система Orphus

We will restore Arys within month, says Minister of Labor

03.07.2019, 18:25 2026
Everything will be restored in Arys within a month, announced Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev.
 

Yes, indeed, it seems fair to say that such a situation is difficult because, in Arys, there are 7,200 residential houses and other facilities. Nearly 85% were damaged. In particular, these are windows, roofs, doors. It is definitely the most terrible picture," Berdibek Saparbayev told a briefing.

 

The President instructed to restore all residential buildings within a month. Around 100 houses have been restored. 90% of people have moved back to their homes. (...) We think that within a month everything will be restored in Arys," he added.

 
 
