Health Minister: Weekend lockdowns remain in Kazakhstan

Weekend lockdowns and some restrictive measures will remain in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz correspondent quotes the Health Minister, Alexey Tsoi, announcing it at the RK Government meeting.

According to him, in order to prevent the spread of the disease and to maintain positive dynamics in the country, certain restrictive measures and weekend lockdowns remain.

Thanks to the restrictive measures, since July 5, there has been a 6-fold decrease in bed occupancy, polyclinics have switched to at-home services, "- the Minister said.

In general, according to him, a stable epidemic situation has been achieved in Kazakhstan.

As of September 9, 106,498 patients were registered, over the last 24 hours, 73 people were registered with a positive CVI result. 4,810 are receiving treatment, 100,042 or 94 percent of patients have been discharged, 1,646 people died. At the same time, 28,228 probable cases of CVI with PCR minus were recorded," - Tsoi added.





