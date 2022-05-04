Система Orphus

Weekly Digest with highlights of President Tokayev’s working week released

01.05.2022, 15:45 13796
Images | Akorda
A video recapping the working week of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from April 25 through May 1, 2022 has been released, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
Annual job fair for Kazakh students takes place in London

03.05.2022, 21:48 4411
Images | unsplash.coml
The fifth annual Job Fair 2022 for Kazakh students took place at the University College London (UCL) in a hybrid format. The event was co-hosted by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK, the Kazakhstan PhD Association in the UK and the UCL Kazakh Society.
 
The Job Fair is an annual event traditionally hosted by the Embassy, where Kazakh students in the UK communicate directly with representatives of leading Kazakh and foreign employer companies, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.
 
Around fifty Kazakh students from all over the UK attended the fair in London. Most of them are holders of the Bolashak international scholarship, doing their master’s degrees. Samruk Kazyna sovereign wealth fund, Air Astana, Kazatomprom, the Astana International Financial Centre’s Bureau for Continuing Professional Development (AIFC BCPD), Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund and such international companies as Seven Pillars and Citibank took part in the job fair as potential employers.
 
In his welcome address, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov focused on the deep reforms taking place in Kazakhstan aimed at building a New Kazakhstan and at the further comprehensive democratisation and ensuring the prosperity of the society. He highlighted that the state prioritises the support and promotion of youth, which is manifested through the recently created Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve, which is increasingly used for making appointments for key positions in Kazakhstan.
 
The representative of the AIFC A-Pro project of the AIFC BCPD Dilda Ismailova made a presentation about the AIFC structure, the role of the BCPD in the organisation’s ecosystem and training and internship opportunities for students.
 
Potential employers from Samruk-Kazyna, Air Astana, Damu, Kazatomprom, Citibank and AIFC hosted master classes, case studies and interviews to determine the most suitable candidates for vacant positions.
 
In addition to official presentations, the participants had the opportunity to meet in person and ask questions to representatives of employer companies, take part in solving various cases, and pass a preliminary interview for vacant positions.
 
Air Astana national carrier also sponsored a raffle, in which three economy class return tickets from the UK to Kazakhstan were drawn.

Sourse: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstani chess prodigy wins World Youth U18 Rapid Championships title

03.05.2022, 09:45 4256
Images | Kazinform
Congratulations are in order for Kazakhstani chess prodigy Nogerbek Kazybek who won the World Youth U18 Rapid Championships 2022 in Rhodes, Greece, Kazinform reports.
 
FIDE Master (FM) Nogerbek Kazybek claimed the World Youth U18 Rapid Championships title in Greece, the Central Chess Club announced via Instagram.
 
Rhodes played a host to the World Youth U18 Rapid & Blitz Championships 2022 on 1-2 May.
 

 
Eid Al Fitr lights up hearts of Muslims with faith - President Tokayev

02.05.2022, 09:05 14256
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Kazinform reports.
 
According to the Akorda press service, President Tokayev wholeheartedly congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the holy holiday for all Muslims - Eid Al Fitr.
 
In his message of congratulations the Head of State noted that the people of Kazakhstan has always reverently and joyfully greeted this holiday marking the end of 30 days of fasting.
 
Eid Al Fitr, according to the President, lights up the hearts of all Muslims with faith and encourages people to do good things as well as exude humility, kindness and mercifulness. Because these are the core qualities the unity of our people is based on.
 
President Tokayev also expressed confidence that timeless values of Islam will greatly contribute to the spiritual development of a New Kazakhstan.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State wished good health and more prosperity and wellbeing for the people of Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan marks People’s Unity Day

01.05.2022, 08:55 13696
Images | Department of Internal Affairs of Akmola region
Kazakhstan marks the 1st of May - People’s Unity Day, the holiday that is aimed at strengthening ties, respect and tolerance between different ethnicities, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
At the recent session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that unity, accord and peace are our unwavering values. The Head of State stressed that it is crucial to raise the young generation as true patriots. In total over 130 ethnicities live in peace in Kazakhstan.
 
The People’s Unity Day has been celebrated in Kazakhstan since 1996 and is included into the official calendar of national holidays of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
On this day Kazakhstanis traditionally celebrate mutual respect towards all ethnic groups residing in the country. Festivities, fairs, concerts and sports event are held countrywide to demonstrate the uniqueness of all ethnic groups. The People’s Unity Day is one of the most favorite and bright holidays for all generations of Kazakhstanis.
 
For instance, today the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, will host concerts, sports events, exhibitions, challenges and other events. Concerts are set to take place at the EXPO site, Demalys Pormenade and Students’ Park.
 
Reps of different ethnic groups associate themselves with Kazakhstan – President

29.04.2022, 16:20 40366
Images | akorda.kz
The People's Assembly should become a platform of constructive inter-party cooperation, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 31st session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

It is crucial that representatives of all ethnic groups residing in our country share the general civil values and associate themselves with Kazakhstan. This is our great achievement during the years of independence and we must strengthen it," said the Kazakh President.

 
 The Head of State went on to note that those for whom peace and accord, and unity of the people are of high importance in the new political realities should speak loud in parties. 
 

I believe that the Assembly can and should play a huge role in this issue, becoming a platform of constructive inter-party cooperation," said Tokayev. 

 
Earlier it was reported that a session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started in the Kazakh capital. The session focused on the theme ‘Unity of the People is the Foundation of New Kazakhstan" as well as discussed the issues regarding the activity of the People’s Assembly. 
 
The session of the People’s Assembly will take place in two parts. On Day 1, participants are split into three sections. 
 
The themes of three sessions are as follows: "The Future of the Nation: Construction and Modernization of the People’s Assembly", "Unity of the People, role of education, culture of institutes, civil society and mass media" and "Youth session of the People’s Assembly".
 
President urges not to respond to provocations undermining peace in Kazakhstan

29.04.2022, 14:10 40261
Images | Akorda
Throughout its existence the People’s Assembly helped strengthen unity in the society, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
In his speech at the session of the People’s Assembly in Nur-Sultan, President Tokayev gave credit to the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan for strengthening the unity in the society throughout the years of its existence. 
 
The Head of State expressed confidence that in the new realias the People’s Assembly will continue to serve as a useful tool in establishing the policy of peace and reconciliation in the country.
 
 At the same time he noted it is necessary to determine the place and role of the People’s Assembly in the reform of the political system and outline the vector of its further development.
 
 The President also called on Kazakhstani media to remain unbiased, because Kazakhstan’s information security and ideological sovereignty depend on that. 
 
He stressed that it is unacceptable when external conflicts are used to undermine inter-ethnic accord in Kazakhstan. It is crucial to remember that we have no future without such values as peace and unity, the Head of State added. 
 
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstanis should not respond to external and internal provocations and that our statehood and the country should be the ultimate value.
 
Fate of constitutional reform should be decided in a referendum - President

29.04.2022, 13:25 40166
Images | A frame from the video
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that a constitutional referendum will let each citizen of Kazakhstan take part in determining the fate of the country, Kazinform reports. 
 
While speaking at the session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan on Friday, President Tokayev stressed he had initiated fundamental amendments to the Constitution which at the end of the day will dramatically change the political system of the country.
 
 Kazakhstan, in his words, switches to a brand new state model, a new format of interaction between the state and the society. The President is confident that this brand-new format can be rightly called the Second Republic. 
 
A working group have prepared amendments to 33 Articles of the Constitution, that means that one third of the Constitution will be amended. The Constitutional Council will deliver its verdict regarding the proposed amendments in the nearest future. 
 
Moreover, at the session of the People’s Assembly, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the fate of the amendments to the Constitution should be decided by the people of Kazakhstan in a referendum. 
 
According to the Head of State, the constitutional referendum will let each citizen of Kazakhstan take part in determining the fate of the country and let us embark on the path towards comprehensive democratization and building New Kazakhstan. 
 
Last time Kazakhstan held the constitutional referendum back in 1995 to approve the current Constitution. Afterwards, the Constitution was amended four times without referendums.
 
Some 70% speak Kazakh, Yeraly Tugzhanov

28.04.2022, 15:40 46521
Images | primeminister.kz
As of today some 70% of classes in schools are taught in Kazakh, Kazinform reports. 
 

Undoubtedly, Kazakh is the state language. There are no obstacles to speaking the native language. All the Government meetings are held in Kazakh. Development of the Kazakh language is the duty of each Kazakh. Currently, 70% of the country’s population speaks Kazakh and we should develop it further," Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said Thursday.

 
 He added that the Kazakh language development is not a politically charged issue and is transferred from the Culture and Sports Ministry to the education sector.
 
 The speaker highlighted that the country created all conditions to speak the state language for other ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan.
 
