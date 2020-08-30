What measures to be taken if COVID-19 identified in schools

Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aizhan Esmagambetova told what measures will be taken if cases of COVID-19 infection are recorded in schools, Kazpravda.kz reports.
If a case of coronavirus infection is detected in a school, the schoolchildren and the teacher will be sent for isolation. If several cases are detected, the school may be closed," Aizhan Esmagambetova said at a briefing at the CCS.
She noted that if COVID-19 is detected, epidemiologists will conduct the necessary examinations. According to her, this issue will be under control.
If the infection is detected in a teacher who taught several classes, then to reduce the further spread of infection, the school may be closed," concluded Esmagambetova.
Source: kazpravda.kz
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.