Whether New Year's parties to be held in Kazakhstan schools

02.12.2021, 14:21 7372
The Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov answered a question regarding the holding of New Year's parties in schools.
 

As for matinees and other mass events, they will not be held in schools. There is a decision of the chief sanitary doctor, we obey his decisions, so there will be no matinees or other mass events in schools," Askhat Aimagambetov told reporters.

 
According to him, the decision to hold holidays inside the classrooms will be made at the level of school administration, Kazravda.kz reports.
 
Journalists also asked the Minister a question about the possibility of transferring schoolchildren to online learning in connection with the spread of the omicron strain.
 

It's too early to talk about it, we will work within the framework of the decisions of the Interdepartmental Commission. There is still not enough information to draw conclusions," the Minister of Education and Science replied.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

