Who is Walking Who? Golden Retriever Puppy Plays With Brother's Leash

It is usually very funny watching puppies behave like adult dogs. These cuties look so sweet when they try to do something the way their siblings or parents do.





A video was shared on Instagram recently, showing two golden retriever siblings, Naruto and Sasuke.





Sasuke adores his elder brother Naruto and follows him wherever he goes.





Naruto obeys and helps his little brother become a decisive and brave dog.





No doubt that they have much fun together and really love one another!





















