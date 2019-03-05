Wi-Fi free of charge to appear in Almaty pedestrian crosswalks

By the way, according to Almaty TV Channel, free of charge Wi-Fi and Abai quotes will appear in the pedestrian crosswalks.





In words of the teacher from the school of art and design named after Kasteyyev Rosa Zhakipova quotes will be related to pictures from Abai Book of Words.





In addition, a nice music will feast the ears of the people and of course, up-to-date trend-free of charge Wi-Fi will be there as well.





According to a head of urban beautification department of Almaly district in Almaty Tolegen Azimkhan, the pedestrian crosswalks will be equipped with cameras and benches.





Currently, 11 pedestrian crosswalks put into operation in Almaly district. Yenbek LLP carries out capital repair there according to design estimate documentation. The repaired pedestrian crosswalks will be opened till the end of the August.





By the way, 48 pedestrian crosswalks are to be repaired.









