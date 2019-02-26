Wi-Fi to appear in all trains of Kazakhstan

In all trains of Kazakhstan, Wi-Fi will be installed. It was said at a briefing by member of the Board of JSC "Passenger Transportation" Almas Aitbayev, IIA Kazinform reports.





As was noted by Aitbayev, Wi-Fi is installed in 3 trains "Tulpar-Talgo" using the satellite technology, on the route Astana-Almaty and Almaty-Petropavl.





On the other routes, Wi-Fi is planned to be installed by 2020-2022 as part of the introduction of the new technology of LTE," Almas Aitbayev said.





The member of the Board of JSC "Passenger transportations" also dwelled on installment of necessary equipment for it."





KTZ plans to install the system along the entire line of railway, then all trains will be covered with Wi-Fi," Almas Aitbayev said.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.