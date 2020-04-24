Woman infected with coronavirus gave birth to healthy child in Almaty

A woman infected with coronavirus gave birth to a healthy child in Almaty, reports the city health care department.

A woman who had contacted a coronavirus positive person was taken to hospital on April 13 on the 39th week of pregnancy. Her COVID-19 test was positive. She gave birth to a child on April 15. The child is healthy," said the report.

The woman is in satisfactory condition.

The city hospital N1 is a provisionary center where women diagnosed with coronavirus are taken," said the report.





