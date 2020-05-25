Woman with coronavirus welcomes healthy baby

A woman infected with COVID-19 gave birth to a healthy baby girl in Akmola region, the healthcare department said.





The 31-year-old woman was tested positive and taken to hospital on May 13. The baby weighing 3100 gr was born on May 16. The mother and the baby feel good. The newborn was tested negative for COVID-19, it said in a statement.









