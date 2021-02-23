Women detectives will investigate crimes against minors in East Kazakhstan region

The head of East Kazakhstan region’s police department, Sagat Madiyev, met with the personnel of the police department during his working trip to the Shemonaikha district of East Kazakhstan region, the press service of the EKR DP said.





The region’s chief policeman spoke about the tasks of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of and gave a number of instructions, in particular, on prevention of juvenile delinquency.





Children need protection of the state too. In some cases, they become victims of sexual crimes. This requires specialization of investigators, training and education of female employees to work with minor victims. Responsible workers in this area should be assigned," Sagat Madiyev emphasized.





The personnel have to reconsider approaches to the organization of work, with control tightened over the order of service. Particular attention should be paid to the activities of the local police service.













