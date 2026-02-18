17.02.2026, 11:12 11991
World Day of Turkic Languages Marked in Kuala Lumpur
A cultural event dedicated to the designation of 15 December as the World Day of Turkic Languages by decision of UNESCO was held at the premises of the Embassy of Türkiye in Malaysia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The decision was adopted at the 43rd General Conference of UNESCO held in November 2025 in Samarkand. The date of 15 December is linked to a historic milestone - the decipherment of the Orkhon inscriptions, which revealed to the world the ancient written tradition of the Turkic peoples.
The event was attended by the Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan to Malaysia, as well as diplomats, members of the academic community and representatives of the public.
In his remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, Bulat Sugurbayev, noted that the adoption of the resolution represents a logical and important step toward strengthening cultural dialogue and solidarity among Turkic peoples, taking into account their shared history and cultural heritage. Kazakhstan consistently supports the development of the Kazakh language as an integral part of the Turkic language family and as an important tool of international communication.
Ambassador of Türkiye to Malaysia, Emir Salim Yuksel, noted that the establishment of the World Day of Turkic Languages opens a new chapter in cultural cooperation among Turkic states.
The cultural programme featured a dombra performance by students from Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the ambassadors of the Turkic-speaking states came to agreement to hold such events in Malaysia on a regular basis and to jointly celebrate the first anniversary of the World Day of Turkic Languages on 15 December this year in Kuala Lumpur.
relevant news
16.02.2026, 13:45 26246
Asian Forest Cooperation Organization Head Invited to the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana
A meeting was held in Seoul between Nurgali Arystanov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Korea, and Park Chongho, Executive Director of the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in sustainable forest management, reforestation, and technology transfer, as well as cooperation within multilateral forums.
In this context, the Ambassador handed over to the head of AFoCO an invitation to take part in the Regional Ecological Summit, to be held in Astana on 22-24 April 2026, and emphasized the importance of the upcoming event as a platform for promoting practical solutions in the field of ecology and sustainable development.
It was noted that the Summit was being held at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who, in his remarks at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, underscored the importance of international efforts to protect the environment and respond to climate challenges. The Kazakh diplomat also briefly highlighted the "Taza Kazakhstan" initiative, which aims to foster a careful attitude toward nature as a national value.
The head of AFoCO expressed interest in further developing cooperation with Kazakhstan and readiness to support joint initiatives and share practical experience, including capacity-building programs.
The meeting also confirmed the positive momentum of cooperation in a number of areas, including capacity building and Train-the-Trainers programs, the transfer of know-how, and the exchange of experience, including on forest fire prevention and suppression.
Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their intention to continue joint work and implement new initiatives.
Overall, AFoCO implements projects in member countries focused on reforestation and capacity development. In 2024, the total value of AFoCO’s project portfolio was estimated at USD 235 million, and under its training programs 136 courses were conducted in 2014-2025, involving more than 27,000 participants from government agencies and local communities.
16.02.2026, 12:30 25756
Kazakhstan launches high-speed internet project for rural communities
The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development has announced the launch of the Kazakhstan Digital Acceleration for an Inclusive Economy project and an open call for shared grants for telecom operators, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The competition is being conducted as part of the project’s implementation and aims to expand telecommunications infrastructure in rural areas while ensuring that residents gain access to internet speeds of at least 100 Mbps.
The project provides for the construction of fiber-optic communication lines in 1,123 rural settlements that currently lack local internet access infrastructure.
Once implemented, the project will enable more than 445,000 households to be connected and provide high-speed internet access to approximately 2.3 million people.
As part of the initiative, telecom operators may receive non-repayable co-financing grants covering up to 50% of verified capital expenditures for the construction of rural telecommunications networks. The projects will be financed with the operators’ own funds, and the completed infrastructure will remain under their ownership and on their balance sheets.
16.02.2026, 12:20 26531
Kazakhstan Presented Constitutional Reforms to Mexico’s Academic Community
A briefing was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mexico for representatives of the Mexican Association of International Relations Faculties (AMEI), focusing on the main provisions of the constitutional and political reforms in Kazakhstan. AMEI is the largest association of its kind in Latin America and the Caribbean, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico Almurat Turganbekov delivered a presentation on the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, informing the audience that a nationwide referendum on the adoption of amendments to Kazakhstan’s Basic Law will be held on 15 March 2026.
The information sparked broad interest among AMEI’s professor members and invited representatives of the local media. It was noted that Kazakhstan is on the path of comprehensive and progressive modernization against the backdrop of ongoing changes in the global order.
An agreement was reached to provide more detailed coverage of developments in Kazakhstan through a special association podcast and a series of interviews in the near future.
Furthermore, a new chapter of cooperation has been opened between the diplomatic community, including the Embassy of Kazakhstan, and AMEI. In particular, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed, under which the diplomatic corps will strengthen its contacts with future Mexican specialists in international relations.
15.02.2026, 16:25 41751
The second magnetic storm of February began on Earth
At night, the second magnetic storm of February began on Earth, iz.ru cites the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
The second magnetic storm of February began on the planet at night, which is still in the range from weak to medium. The peak of the event at the moment was around 5 a.m. Moscow time," the message says.
The indicator of the natural phenomenon reached G1.3 on a scale from 1 to 5. The storm was caused by geomagnetic disturbances caused by a large coronal hole in the Sun, which at that moment was located opposite the Earth. At the same time, the storm started a little earlier than expected.
13.02.2026, 20:25 78211
"National Fund for Children": $35.20 million was used by young Kazakhstanis for housing and education
From February 1, 2024, to February 1, 2026, 223,785 applications totaling $35.20 million have been processed, enpf.kz reports.
Of these:
- 139,759 applications totaling over $22.09 million were processed for housing improvements;
- 84,026 applications totaling $13.11 million were processed for payment for education.
As a reminder, recipients of targeted savings (TS) have the right to use the entire amount or a portion of it. Any unused balance remains in the targeted savings account (TSA).
12.02.2026, 17:10 109986
World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Finland, together with the Embassies of Türkiye and Uzbekistan, the House of Azerbaijan, Finnish Islamic Congregation, as well as representatives of the Kyrgyz and Tatar diasporas, held a ceremonial event in Helsinki dedicated to the World Day of the Turkic Languages Family, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The celebration of the World Day of the Turkic Languages Family gained special significance after UNESCO officially included this date in the international calendar of commemorative days in 2025, highlighting the rich cultural and historical heritage of Turkic peoples and the unique contribution of Turkic languages to world civilization.
In his remarks, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland, Azamat Abdraimov, noted that Turkic languages are an essential part of the shared historical memory and spiritual closeness of Turkic nations. He emphasized that for Kazakhstan, the promotion of Turkic cultural heritage and the preservation of close ties with brotherly countries remains one of its priority directions. According to him, the World Day of the Turkic Languages Family is not only a celebration of our common culture, but also a symbol of cooperation, mutual respect, and the aspiration toward shared development.
The event was attended by representatives of the Finnish Parliament, the Ministry of Education, the business community, research institutes, as well as cultural figures and representatives of public organizations.
In addition, the program featured musical performances by the participants. Guests had the opportunity to hear pieces played on national instruments, including the dombra, jetigen, kobyz and other traditional instruments, which added a special atmosphere of cultural unity and diversity to the celebration.
The participants expressed their gratitude to the organizers for creating a platform that strengthens ties between Turkic peoples, as well as for the opportunity to introduce the Finnish public to the richness and diversity of Turkic culture.
12.02.2026, 16:18 109076
Canadian police revise death toll in British Columbia school shooting
Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Wednesday revised the death toll from a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia province, confirming that nine people died, including the suspect, down from the previously reported 10, Xinhua reports.
Police told a news conference that one female victim, initially believed to have died while being transported for medical care, is still alive. She remains in serious condition.
The attack left at least 25 others injured. Most of the victims at the school were born in 2012 and 2013, meaning they were between the ages of 12 and 14.
The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, a former student of the school who had dropped out. Responding officers recovered a long gun and a modified handgun at the scene.
11.02.2026, 14:05 122411
Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Cooperation in Education and Science
A meeting was held between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, and Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Ádám Imre Szűcs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties emphasized that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in education and science is systematic, long-term, and multi-level, covering academic mobility, scholarship programs, inter-university collaboration, research exchanges, and human capital development. Education and science were highlighted as important humanitarian dimensions of bilateral relations, contributing to people-to-people contacts and the formation of a sustainable strategic partnership.
Particular attention was given to the "Stipendium Hungaricum" program, recognized as a key element of Kazakh-Hungarian educational cooperation and the main channel for academic mobility of Kazakh students.
It was welcomed that the annual quota for Kazakh citizens has been increased to 250 scholarships, covering tuition, accommodation, medical insurance, and a monthly allowance. Hungary remains one of the countries providing the largest number of scholarships to Kazakh students, reflecting a high level of trust and commitment to the development of bilateral educational cooperation.
The Ambassador also reported that Kazakhstan is implementing large-scale reforms in education and has made significant progress. Currently, around 35,000 international students are studying in the country, with a target to increase this number to 100,000. Over the past three years, branches of foreign universities, joint universities, and double-degree programs have been established with approximately 40 foreign institutions, including leading universities from both the West and the East. Kazakhstan also provides around 65 scholarships annually to Hungarian citizens, including accommodation and financial support.
Kazakhstan expressed interest in further developing bilateral academic mobility, including expanding short-term educational and exchange programs for Hungarian students. Special attention was given to inviting Hungarian specialists as visiting professors, academic consultants, researchers, and experts in higher education management, engineering, and applied sciences, whose experience is valuable for modernizing and internationalizing Kazakh universities.
In conclusion, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further deepening and expanding cooperation in education, science, and science diplomacy.
