World Tourism Centre based on the ИNur AlemИ sphere can be created - UNWTO

Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, noted the considerable growth of Kazakhstan in tourism.





I think that Kazakhstan’s future is tourism. After the official meeting, that we held with the national company Kazakh Tourism, with the Government and with the Prime Minister, I noticed that you had a precise and interesting plan of development, that was invented and established in 2017. And I am sure that all investments, activity in the sphere of tourism will result in a huge success and great results," the Secretary General of the UNWTO said.





According to Pololikashvili, Kazakhstan has the enough potential to develop tourism in the near 20 years. In turn, the Government of the republic together with the UNWTO intends to discuss the existing projects and create necessary measures for the development if tourism in the country and to demonstrate to the whole world that Kazakhstan is a new tourist destination.





The Government actively works on the issues of a visa-free regime with all states and airlines in order to increase the number of destinations. It will give us a very fast and precise effect of growth in tourism. We have such huge neighboring countries as Russia and China. And I am certain that Kazakhstan has a huge potential to attract tourists not only from these two states, but from the whole region," Pololikashvili said.





He also pointed the considerable changes in the capital’s infrastructure, and said that Astana should be a center of holding all international conferences, and important world events, including economic ones.





Responding the question whether could a famous sphere "Nur Alem" be a symbol for attracting tourists from all over the world, Zurab Pololikashvili said that a World Tourism Center can be created on the base of it.





We will create an innovative tourism center, that does not have analogues in your region yet, and in this part of the world. Astana can be a center for attracting investors and small enterprises, that could present their projects in tourism," Pololikashvili said.





He noted that Kazakhstan would actively cooperate with the World Tourism Organization and noted a full-fledged support of the UNWTO regarding the state.





During the official visit of the Secretary General to Astana, official meetings were held with Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, as well as with Minister of Culture and Sports of Arystanbek Mukhabediuly and Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Tourism Razhid Kusembayev.









